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Sofar Social Club to Launch in NYC With Secret Pop-Up Events

The membership-free series will feature music, cirque, and magic at venues across Brooklyn, Hell's Kitchen, and more.

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Sofar Social Club to Launch in NYC With Secret Pop-Up Events

Sofar New York is launching its series, Sofar Social Club. From a beautiful rooftop in Brooklyn to a hidden nightclub in Hudson Yards, this new series brings creatives and audiences together for immersive nights of pop-up performances and interactive experiences.

Sofar Social Club is New York's social club for creative minds and adventurous souls! Pop up gatherings in the most unique spaces with immersive performances and interactive games. Mix and mingle while you enjoy live performances and meet your new favorite people! In true Sofar style, these experiences will happen at secret locations throughout New York City with pop-up performances of music, cirque, magic and more with interactive sidequests and games.

The Club will have no membership fees, pretentious clubhouses, and all tickets will be under $35. Beginning in May, Sofar Social Club features a growing calendar of shows spanning Downtown Brooklyn, Hells Kitchen, Astoria, and more. Tickets are available at the Sofar Sounds website, with new dates announced on a rolling basis. Each show typically features a unique secret location revealed 36 hours prior, a curated lineup of outstanding emerging artists performing original work, and an attentive crowd. Events typically sell out fast. Meet your new favorite people!

UPCOMING DATES:

June 28 | Downtown Brooklyn | Unique Space | Social Club PRIDE Mixer
July 10 | Lower East Side | Hidden Speakeasy | Social Club Mixer
July 24 | Hell's Kitchen | VIP Lounge | Social Club Mixer







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