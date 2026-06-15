Nicolas King Performs Tribute Clips to Mike Renzi at 54 Below

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Three performance clips from a recent tribute evening at 54 Below capture singer Nicolas King honoring his late musical director and longtime collaborator Mike Renzi, who passed away suddenly in 2021. The videos, posted by the venue, document a show held on April 28, Renzi's birthday, and offer a close look at how King shaped the night around their shared history.

The first clip finds King performing a medley pairing "Where Is Love" from OLIVER with "Blame It On My Youth," a combination that sets the evening's reflective tone. The second video brings in vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli for a duet on "I Wish I'd Met You," a title that speaks directly to the spirit of the tribute. Together, the two performances sketch the emotional center of the show, moving between solo introspection and shared remembrance.

The third clip shifts in feel, with King delivering "Lucky To Be Me" from ON THE TOWN, a number that carries a lighter, more celebratory energy. The choice fits the evening's dual purpose: mourning a friendship while also marking the joy it produced. King and Renzi met when King was 17 at a pizza place in Rhode Island, and the two went on to record three albums and perform hundreds of concerts together over 14 years.

King's Broadway credits include A THOUSAND CLOWNS with Tom Selleck and Carol Burnett'S HOLLYWOOD ARMS, and he held the role of Chip in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST longer than any other performer in the production's run. Television appearances include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and multiple spots on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno. 54 Below has continued to present a wide range of cabaret and concert programming this season, as covered in recent roundups of upcoming performers at the venue.

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