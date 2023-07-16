Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company to Present Michael Hagins-Helmed Staged Reading of HENRY VI Part 1 and 2

Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company will present a staged reading performance of Henry VI Part I and II directed, adapted, and fight choreographed by Michael Hagins on August 27th at 7:30 pm at The Great Room in South Oxford Space, Art New York, Brooklyn, NY. There will be 50 seats for the audience. Email shakes.sports@gmail.com for reservations.

What will it take to battle it out for the War of the Roses? How will the family keep it's honor and get what it wants? What is the history of equality and power during this time and how does it translate the power over today. In this workshop one day staged reading the ensemble will tell the stories of those who came before us in hopes that we can learn for the next generation.

The ensemble includes Isak Chancellor, Duane Ferguson, Sean Gordon, Carrie Edel Isaacman*, Charlie Keegan James, Laura Lamberti, Marca Leigh, Rachel Leighson*, Diana Nam, Julie McNamara, Melissa Meli, Aamer Mian, Gigi Principe, Mary Sheridan*, Kate Sparer, and Matthew Tiemstra.

*AEA Member, AEA Approved Staged Reading