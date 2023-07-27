Sarah Groustra's RADIO MAN to Take the Stage at SheNYC Festival

Sarah Groustra's RADIO MAN to Take the Stage at SheNYC Festival

Post-apocalyptic fiction fans are in for a treat as Sarah Groustra's new play, Radio Man, takes the stage at The Connelly Theatre as a part of the SheNYC festival.

Radio Man features an exceptional cast, including Claire McPartland, Emma Mineo, and Lisa Naso. The Radio Man is played by Andrew Moorhead and additional voices are provided by James DiSandro and Frederick Rion. Lucy Rossi is the universal swing.

Set in a world devastated by a climate crisis that has reshaped civilization, Radio Man follows two sisters on a treacherous journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Armed with only a transistor radio and an eccentric voice for companionship, their bond is put to the test when they encounter another young girl who stumbles upon their campsite. As they grapple with the decision of whether to trust the newcomer and let her into their lives, the play delves into themes of longing, reminiscence, and the struggle to hold on to their past while navigating the uncertainties of the present.

Radio Man is directed by Mackenna Goodrich. The rest of the team includes Leana Gardella (fight/intimacy director), Liza Borghesani (scenic and property design), Sara Rosenthal (costume design), Cora Cicala (sound design), Lindsay Alayne Stevens (lighting design), and Katherine Mostek (production assistant).

Director Mackenna Goodrich said, "Radio Man is a wild, yet intimate production, and the entire cast has been a dream to work with. Sarah's script offers a powerful exploration of human connection amidst the chaos of a world forever altered by climate catastrophe."

Don't miss your chance to witness this captivating tale of survival. Radio Man will run at The Connelly Theatre on August 3 and 5. Tickets are available Click Here, where you can find the detailed schedule for all SheNYC performances.

About the Playwright: Sarah Groustra (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based, Massachusetts-born playwright, actress, and theatermaker. Sarah's work has been developed with The Parsnip Ship and produced by B Street Theater Company, The Chain Theater, and Playdate Theatre Company. She is the recipient of the 2021 James E. Michael Playwriting Prize and was named a 2022 Ascending Playwright by Yonder Window Theater Company. Currently, Sarah is developing new work with Under Construction Playwright's Group (the Road Theater) and Yonder Window New Works Collective. Alumna of Kenyon College (2022), the 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (2022). Proud member of the Dramatists Guild. This is her off-Broadway debut. sarahgroustra.com // @ladypoachedegg




