Samuel Beckett's NOT I to be Presented at 124 Bank Street Theatre in November

A powerful, dark piece from one of the 20th centuries greatest playwrights, Samuel Beckett, is coming to the west village. "Not I" is hailed as a touchstone of avant-garde theatre.

A 20 minute monologue-barrage from a single source, a female mouth. Billie Whitelaw, the originator of the role, dubbed the piece an "unlearnable, unperformable" play.

In this production by Alba Rosa, a theater and film company, Kelsey Pietropaolo performs the unperformable while being captured live on film. One of the four performances of the play will be used in the release of a short film version of the production.

Come and experience one of the greatest unconventional theater pieces performed in a modern, thrilling, and unconventional setting.

FOUR PERFORMANCES ONLY

124 Bank Street, New York

November 5 @ 6 & 8pm

November 6 @ 5 & 7pm

For tickets and other information, please visit:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204814®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stellartickets.com%2Fo%2Falba-rosa%2Fevents%2Fsamuel-becketts-not-i?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

COVID SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:

Audience must be masked, and vaccines will be checked for all performances.