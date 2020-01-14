Sam Max's COOP To Play Paradise Factory

Queer and femme led creative team present a dark comedy that interrogates the cost of freedom.

Playwright Sam Max brings their new show, Coop to Paradise Factory for a limited engagement February 24 - March 14. Developed as a part of Pipeline Theatre Company's PlayLab, Coop interrogates the cost of freedom through the lens of a young girl, Avery. Raised on her family's isolated farm compound, Avery wants to sever ties with her difficult parents. Plus, her uncle's corpse won't leave her alone, and the days have started blending together. When she befriends a moonshine delivery boy through a crack in the fence and employs him to kill her parents, we enter a constellation of bloody desserts and missing teeth.

"I wrote this play in response to my time volunteering on a Catholic Farm in Appalachia, where there were no clocks and our technology had to be locked away during our stay there," Sam says. " I wanted to layer that experience of a cult-like farm into my personal experience of feeling vulnerable as a queer and gender non-conforming person."

Coop is produced by Brittany Coyne and Lio Mehiel. Cast includes Lio Mehiel* (Avery), Don Meehan* (Father), Elizabeth Kenny* (Mother), Sam Breslin Wright* (Uncle), Briana Archer (Sheila), and Mateo Correa (Delivery Boy).

* Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity

For dates and tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coop-tickets-88674456687





