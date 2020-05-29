SUMMER WORKS Virtual Summer Camp Registration Now Open

SummerWorks Online! brings you some new and exciting classes all online. No matter where you are, we can still learn, imagine and create together! There are classes for every skill level and age group taught by professional, skilled teaching artists.

All SummerWorks classes will be held via ZOOM. Deadline to register is the Friday prior to the start of the class. Zoom information and link will be emailed within 24 hours prior to the class start time. If a class is full, please contact our Box Office at 623-815-7930 or at boxoffice@theaterworks.org to be put on the class waiting list.

FORTUNES READ: VIRTUALLY ONLY

$13-Week Play Production

June 15 - July 2 (Monday - Thursday)

Ages 7 - 12 and Ages 13 - 18

What could be more fun than an online psychic for a virtual theatre production?!

DANCE FEVER

June 22 - 25

Ages 8 - 12 and ages 13 - 18

A week devoted to musical theater dance choreography. Take one or all four classes!

VIRTUAL COMPLAINT DEPARTMENT AND LEMONADE3

Week Play Production

July 6 - 23 (Monday - Thursday)

Ages 7 - 12 and ages 13 - 18In this rapid succession of duet scenes, the virtual complaint department takes on some hysterical grievances - everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese...

SCRIPT ANALYSIS FOR TEENS



July 6 - 16

(Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Ages 13 - 18

Learn how to use your script for a more complete understanding of character and decision making for the stage.

GREEK MYTH: In Study and Action



July 6 - 23

(Monday - Thursday)

Ages 14 - 18

Learn the history of Greek theater, Greek myth and the study of The Oresteia.

INTRODUCTION TO IMPROV

July 27 - 30

Ages 8 - 12 and ages 13 - 18

Students will focus and hone improvisation skills to adapt to theater and real life.

Imagination Series: Buddy Classes Our youngest campers are able to use their imaginations to engage in dramatic play, art, and music. These camps are a great introduction to theater and the performing arts. Each class has a new theme so you can take one or all three sessions. Each session is ideal for both boys and girls aged 3 - 6 years to be taken along with a buddy.

Under the Sea June 15-19

Bugs Life July 6-10

It's a Jungle Out There July 20-24

