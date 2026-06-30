STICK TO THE SCRIPT! to Make Debut at Midtown International Theatre Festival

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"Stick to the Script!" is a new full-length comedy written by Amy Losi and directed by Laurie Rae Waugh. An amateur theatre group has one week left to rehearse a new play. Lines are dropped, cues are missed, and the sarcastic director has a temper and drinking problem. Opening night is mayhem! An actress is missing and the cast turns on each other, but the show must go on! Live theatre, what can you do?!

The cast includes Actors' Equity members J. Dolan Byrnes and Autumn Mirassou. Rounding out the cast are Amy Losi, Johnny Blaze Leavitt, Amanda Cannon, Dustin Pazar, Valerie O'Hara, and David Mackler.

Amy Losi says her play has been a pure joy to rehearse. "The characters are hired by Wing It Theatricals to put on the play-within-the play, 'The Missing Letter.' Everything goes wrong and the actors are losing their patience. On opening night, the director's worst fears come true as the actors go off script with riotous results. We laughed so hard during rehearsals it really was hard to stick to the script!"

The play is an expanded version of Losi's one act Zoom play, "Don't Stand Up!" which was written and recorded during the Covid lockdown. The play won the prestigious 2020 "The Spirit of the Hartford Fringe Festival Award." She told us, “I love these characters so much! I wanted to give them 'legs to stand on' and expanded the story for the stage.” Five of the actors are from the original cast.

You can catch this madcap comedy as part of the Midtown International Theatre Festival, July 1st, 6th, and 8th at the American Theatre of Actors.

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