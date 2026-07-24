THE ANXIETY OF LAUGHING to Close Midtown International Theatre Festival Run
Andrew Justvig's one-person show plays the American Theatre of Actors, produced by Fred Rohan-Vargas.
The Midtown International Theatre Festival is wrapping up its six-week run this weekend with a must-see production, "The Anxiety of Laughing." Don't miss your chance to catch its final performances: Friday, July 24, at 6 PM and Saturday, July 25, at 5:30 PM, at the American Theatre of Actors, located at 314 W. 54th St., New York, NY.
Written and performed by the talented Andrew Justvig, this powerful play tells the moving story of an aspiring stand-up comedian living with cerebral palsy. His journey is intricately linked to that of his fiancée, an up-and-coming ballerina who has been his steadfast support in overcoming the hurdles of his condition. However, their lives take a shocking turn when a car accident leaves her quadriplegic. Through their struggle, the play delves into themes of resilience, intimacy, and identity, showcasing the incredible healing power of humor in the face of life's challenges.
According to theatre critic Sebastian Leopold Cherry, "The play is a reminder that you are more capable than others may ever know or give you credit for."
To honor Disability Pride Month, producer Fred Rohan-Vargas is offering a special discount of half off the ticket price using the promo code: f5f on Eventbrite. "This play needs to be seen to shine a light on the many disabled artists in theatre and the entertainment industry who are often overlooked and seen as difficult to hire." Don't miss your opportunity to support and celebrate these vital voices in the arts!
|
Oldies but Goldies (Extended Run)
The PIT Mainstage (7/26-7/26)
|
A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS
|
Fool for Love
Vino Theater (8/06-8/08) PHOTOS
|
Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
|
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
|
That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)