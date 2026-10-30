STEPS to Open at The Tank This November

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After a performance at the Rogue Theatre Festival this past July, Steps will return at The Tank. Presented by Timeless Theatre Company, the production is written by Zoë Parrish and Olivia Mathis.

Steps follows Margot, a woman who returns to her childhood bedroom after ten years, where she finds and reads her stepsister's old journal. The play unfolds as she relives the memories of her and her step-sister, Grace, as they grow from strangers to sisters, forcing her to confront the past she once fled. Described as 'a heartfelt, brilliantly acted, unique exploration of grief, guilt, blame, acceptance, and the ever-present 'what ifs' in life,' Steps reminds audiences of the fragility and beauty of life and the relationships we form along the way.

Co-written by Zoë Parrish and Olivia Mathis, this Equity Approved Showcase presented by Timeless Theatre Company features Emily Rose DeMartino* as Margot, Aubrey Aldag as Grace, Zoë Parrish as Present Margot, with Ella Kahan and Abby Arkin as swings. Olivia Mathis will be directing, with Jackie Louh assisting.

Founded in 2026 by Margaret Hillery and Olivia Mathis, Timeless Theatre Co. is dedicated to producing new and existing theatre that withstands the test of time and reflects the deepest parts of the human experience. They work with actors who can mirror the experiences of diverse audiences and who find honesty in every piece.

Steps opens at The Tank on November 7th, with performances through November 10th.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

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