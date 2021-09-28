SIREN'S DEN: A ROCK MUSICA Free Concert Announced

"Siren's Den: A Rock Musical" will perform a free concert reading for the public on Monday, October 25th at The Cutting Room, sponsored by City Artist Corps. Writer/creator Rori Nogee is the recipient of the City Artist Corps Grant.

The award was created to activate and energize New York City's artists and engage the public with arts activities this summer and fall. Siren's den is a dark, modern twist on the myth of the ancient Greek sirens who lured sailors to their deaths with their songs. Here, the turbulent sea is the music industry, and the siren is Skylar Cole, a seductive indie rock singer in NYC who performs at the popular music venue, The Siren's Den.

Skylar's biggest fan is a young, aspiring singer named Remy, who finds that her songwriting is fueled by the time spent with her idol. Soon, Remy finds herself drawn into a world of drugs, lust and empty promises, where some idols don't deserve pedestals and some dreams come with dire consequences. Will Remy find success, or will she fall prey to Skylar's siren song forever? The show has previously appeared in The West Village Musical Theater Festival, the NYNW Theater Festival (Nominated for Best Musical), Under St. Mark's, the Gene Frankel Theater, a concert at The Laurie Beechman Theater, and was featured in UNC Greensboro's virtual song-cycle, "Hear Our Voices."

The cast features Aileen Santiago, Natalie Shaw, Aria Renee Curameng, Jordan Wolfe, Adam R. Kaster, Philip McLeod, Matthew Blum, Melissa Denise Lopez and Sy Chounchaisit. The creative team includes Director Dennis Corsi, Musical Director David John Madore, Choreographer Jonte Culpepper, Stage Manager Emmarose Campbell, Eitan Prouser(guitar), Chris McWilliams(drums), Ben Sheppard(bass) and arrangers Jaden Nogee and Frank Perri.

The free concert will take place Monday, October 25th at 7:30pm at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd street. Doors open at 7pm. No cover. No drink minimum. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

To make a reservation, e-mail Sirensdenmusical@gmail.com with name and number of requested tickets, or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sirens-den-a-new-rock-musical-tickets-170358875984?aff=ebdsoporgprofile for more information about the show.