SENSATIONAL WYLD WOMAN: THE LEGEND OF SHY GIRL to Return to NYC

The production returns with a relatable tale of uninhibited self-expression.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Wyld Woman: The Legend of Shy Girl (written and performed by Isabel Renner and directed by Cameron King) chronicles a blossoming protagonist in the middle of finding herself - quite literally and figuratively - inside her New York City apartment. In what seems like a modern day take on Grecian soliloquies hilariously spun with the Vagina Monologues, this production is a relatable tale revolving around the importance of uninhibited self-expression that parlays into every facet of our self-professed Shy Girl.

Toward the beginning of the show, Isabel speaks to a jam-packed audience with index cards in hand. (Her therapist has provided them for her to prevent any awkward moments from happening on stage). There are also place cards in front of every audience member, creating an unexpected intimacy between the audience and a performer who now refers to them on a first-name basis. From the outrageously funny relationship with her roommate to her gynecologist, among others, Shy Girl always finds herself falling into adorably awkward situations that keep audience members on the edge of their seats.

"The social anxiety and meekness that she portrays herself to have become a delightful paradox as she waltzes around the room, refers to the audience by name, climbs on top of tables, and even occasionally sits in people's laps," says Josh Wyatt after seeing the show for the first time. "The show reads as a great triumph over shyness, and will serve as a powerful catharsis for anyone who has ever crossed the street just to avoid someone they know."

Wyld Woman leaves audience members giddy, all while grappling with the womanly struggle of opening up one's mind, body, and soul to find connection amidst the surprisingly lonely chaos of NYC. Thanks to an incredibly bold creative team, this show rejects the rhetorical and creates that very opportunity: to open up, break the ice, and leave with more friends than you came in with.

Presented by Robin Aren Productions, the show has had a handful of past sold out engagements at the Seeyabajo's music and arts venue in the Flatiron district of Manhattan. Three more engagements are planned for this month: December 17, 18, and 19. The show is written and performed by Isabel Renner, directed by Cameron King, lead produced by Robin Aren, associate produced by Sheer Figman, and features "SHAUNIE" as the DJ.
For tickets, visit Click Here and stay tuned for updates by following @wyldwomanofficial on Instagram.




