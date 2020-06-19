SEGAL TALKS Week 13 to Feature Muriel Miguel and Gloria Miguel & More

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the 13th weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound [howlround.com], the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com], and the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com]. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 12 SCHEDULE:

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

12 noon EDT

Muriel Miguel & Gloria Miguel

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US. [howlround.com]

Muriel Miguel is a choreographer, director and actor. She is the founder and Artistic Director of Spiderwoman Theater, the longest running Indigenous women's theater company in North America. She has directed almost all of Spiderwoman's shows since their debut in 1976, in which time, they have written and produced over twenty original works for the theatre. She taught at the Centre for Indigenous Theatre and is a pioneer in the development of a culturally based Indigenous performance methodology.

Gloria Miguel, a Kuna/Rappahannock elder, grew up in Brooklyn, performing in circus sideshows with her family, singing and doing drama in church. She studied drama wherever she was, including at Oberlin, where she moved with her husband when he became a professor there. In the mid-70s, Gloria and her sister Elizabeth (Lisa Mayo) joined up with their sister Muriel in forming Spiderwoman Theater. The group's first production, Women in Violence was a success, as were subsequent productions, including a send-up of the sideshows of her youth. Spiderwoman has been delighting and educating audiences with plays about women's issues and indigenous matters ever since, both in North America and overseas.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

12 noon EDT

Daniely Francisque

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Martinique. [howlround.com]

Daniely Francisque was born in Martinique and grew up in the Paris region. At 22, she began her career as an actress. Francisque trained in Paris, at the drama workshop of the Air Nouveau Theater of Luc Saint-Eloy and at the Laboratory of the Actor. She joined the professional company of the Air Nouveau Theater and participated in its creations, evolving from children's storytelling, to theater, while reconciling dance and song. Since 1994, Daniely has performed in around twenty theatrical, choreographic or musical plays, combining her qualities as an actress, dancer and singer.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2020

12 noon EDT

Eugenio Barba

Join us for an update on the situation in Italy. [howlround.com]

Eugenio Barba (born 1936) is artistic director and founder of Odin Teatret. During the past y years he has directed more than seventy productions with Odin Teatret and the intercultural teatrum Mundi Ensemble. In 1979 he founded ISTA - International School of theatre Anthropology. His unique work method has been developed from his friend and colleague Jerzy Grotowski's physical actors' training and voice work, and together with Odin Teatret he has developed the 'barter', a way of exchanging cultural expressions with a community within the structure of a performance.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2020

12 noon EDT

Paul Pryce

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in NYC. [howlround.com]

Paul Pryce a Trinidad and Tobago/Brooklyn-based actor, writer and filmmaker; seeks to interrogate global issues by lensing the narrative through the Caribbean experience. His debut film COME OUT, COME OUT World Premiered at 2017 Cannes Short Film Corner. His most recent work THE DELIVERER was screened at numerous film festivals in North America and the Caribbean notably Black Star Film Festival, Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival and the Montreal International Black Film Festival. This film was the 2018 winner of the Caribbean Tales Big Pitch award and Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 2019 Best Foreign Film prize at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival. His feature length screenplay for The Deliverer was a 2017 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Finalist and he is currently a 2020 Big Vision Empty Wallet filmmaker lab participant. As an actor Paul has appeared in Marvel's Jessica Jones on Netflix, Unforgettable on A+E and has done theatre in the U.S. and around the world. He is currently on faculty at Brooklyn College Grad Acting and H.B. Studio. Paul has an MFA in Acting from the Yale School of Drama.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

12 noon EDT

Liwaa Yazji

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the Syria. [howlround.com]

Liwaa Yazji is a Syrian Playwright, Filmmaker, Screenwriter and Poet. She was born in Moscow and grew up in Damascus. She has published a volume of poetry In Peace, we leave Home and was resident poet at Poets House New York in 2015 where her book Three Poems was published in English. Liwaa took part in the Royal Court workshops in Beirut with writers from Lebanon and Syria from 2013-15 where she began the work on Goats, supported by the British Council.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You