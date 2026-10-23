SALOME to be Presented at Ridgewood Democratic Club

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Indie theatre company Solid Flesh will present a new production of Oscar Wilde's infamous tragedy SALOME. Oscar Wilde's decadent tragedy puts a dark and erotic spin on the biblical story of the beheading of John the Baptist.

Written in 1891 and famously banned in London for its provocative portrayal of biblical figures, SALOME tells the chilling story of the Stepdaughter of Herod, Tetrarch of Judea. This production will be the first show presented at the Ridgewood Democratic Club. It will run from November 5-14.

The production features Sarah Yannie as Salome, Zaire Anderson Portier as Herod, Laura Tewksbury as Herodias, Micah Price as Jokanaan, Julien Adlerberg as The Capadoccian, Jack Han as Narraboth, Emma Fagin as The Page of Herodias, Shamar James as The 1st Soldier, and Augustus Glick as the 2nd Soldier.

The production is directed by Lena Weiman, Stage Managed by AJ Martin, Produced by Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin & Tabitha Davidson, Lighting designed by Sarah Durham, Sound designed by Asa Schiller, Choreographed by M'Shiari Gonzales, and Costumes designed by Stella Feldschuh.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 13 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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