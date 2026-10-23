SALOME to be Presented at Ridgewood Democratic Club
This production will be the first show presented at the Ridgewood Democratic Club. It will run from November 5-14.
Indie theatre company Solid Flesh will present a new production of Oscar Wilde's infamous tragedy SALOME. Oscar Wilde's decadent tragedy puts a dark and erotic spin on the biblical story of the beheading of John the Baptist.
Written in 1891 and famously banned in London for its provocative portrayal of biblical figures, SALOME tells the chilling story of the Stepdaughter of Herod, Tetrarch of Judea. This production will be the first show presented at the Ridgewood Democratic Club. It will run from November 5-14.
The production features Sarah Yannie as Salome, Zaire Anderson Portier as Herod, Laura Tewksbury as Herodias, Micah Price as Jokanaan, Julien Adlerberg as The Capadoccian, Jack Han as Narraboth, Emma Fagin as The Page of Herodias, Shamar James as The 1st Soldier, and Augustus Glick as the 2nd Soldier.
The production is directed by Lena Weiman, Stage Managed by AJ Martin, Produced by Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin & Tabitha Davidson, Lighting designed by Sarah Durham, Sound designed by Asa Schiller, Choreographed by M'Shiari Gonzales, and Costumes designed by Stella Feldschuh.
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