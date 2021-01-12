Russo Richardson Productions Presents Virtual Production Of THE MAD ONES By Kerrigan And Lowdermilk

Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path?

The Mad Ones is a story that anyone can relate to. We have all been on the brink of a major life change, unsure of how to proceed. It is easy to feel stuck, easy to feel like you need to escape. The choice to stay, though, is often even more difficult. The themes of this show resonate deeply with the air of uncertainty that hangs over the world right now. Between uneasy political climates and the invisible enemy that is COVID-19, it is unsurprising that we are all feeling a bit like Samantha Brown these days. Lost. And clinging to what feels comfortable while also yearning for growth.

With an emotional pop/rock score by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk and starring Colette Richardson and Molly Russo and Directed by Jessica Aquila Cymerman - The Mad Ones is a coming of age road trip you won't soon forget.

This virtual production has two performances - Friday, January 29th, 2021 and Saturday, January 30th 2021, both at 8PM EST.

TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE here

TEAM:

Samantha Brown

Colette Richardson

Kelly Manning

Molly Russo

Adam

Abiezer Santiago Cruz

Beverly Brown

Jennifer Copping

Director

Jessica Aquila Cymerman

Music Director

Arielle Ballance

Editor

Maria Barr