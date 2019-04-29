Ruffian Productions Announces Development Team For SUCCUBUS

The team behind 2016's multi award-winning 'Dorothy of Nowhere' are set to return with something new and darker. They have recently announced the beginning of the development process for the original play 'Succubus'. Penned by Thomas Burns Scully (writer of 'Dorothy of Nowhere'), this story sees a move in to the world of Gaimanesque urban-fantasy.

"It takes the myth of Lilith, and the story of the Succubus and flips the script," says Burns Scully, "We wanted to see if we could take a story that (literally) demonizes female agency and sexuality, and turn it into something empowering. It's also at a simpler level just about heartbreak and the cycle of abuse."

As the Ruffian team goes in to readings they are reunited with some familiar names. Christopher Randolph (Director of 'Dorothy' and Otacon in the 'Metal Gear Solid' video game series) has taken on the mantle of director once again. Also returning are actors Helen McMillan (Best Actress nominee for 'Dorothy' in the 2016 1st Irish Festival), and Chris Russel (Will in 'Dorothy', King John in Douglas Carter Beane's 'Robin Hood'). Adding to the Ruffian family are Eliza Shea ('Fine Thanks' in London's West End) and Tamara Sevunts ('Your Alice' at BAM and the Edinburgh Fringe) as well as Tom Chandler ('Trainspotting: Live') and Jenni Wales ('Outlander').

"We're very excited to be working with such a talented cast," enthuses Burns Scully, "Some of them were the first to read the thing. Jenni Wales was actually reading parts of it as I was writing it, I was so keen to get her involved."

George Redner and Thomas Burns Scully will be sharing co-producer roles for the project's development. This lengthy process will see the play go through a number of private and public readings, before eventually culminating in a workshop run. "We're going to take our time to get this one right," says Burns Scully, "'Dorothy' was a blast, and hugely exciting, but it was also a whirlwind. We want to see what happens when we work on a slow boil."

For more information contact ruffiantheater@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You