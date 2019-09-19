Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH, A Homeless Love Story Returns To NYC For One Night Only

Galinsky returns to NYC from Los Angeles after a sold-out run, for a one night only performance of his play The Bench, directed by Jay O. Sanders. He brings with him the energy of Skid Row Los Angeles in a show originally mined from the true stories of people in the New York neighborhood where he lived.

The Bench will be performed as a featured production of the United Solo Festival on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 pm at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $47.25 and can be purchased by visiting http://unitedsolo.org/us/ufest/

Writer/activist Robert Galinsky presents a unique perspective of life on the streets through five homeless characters whose lives become forever entwined. With brutal honesty and humor, the story makes it alarmingly clear that so many of us are just one mistake away from joining this underserved and growing population.a??





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You