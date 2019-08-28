Repertorio Espanol Announces The World Premiere Of THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao begins previews on Saturday, October 12th and premieres on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at Repertorio Español's historic Gramercy Arts Theater located at 138 East 27th Street in Manhattan, New York.

The new play is directed and written by acclaimed Latinx dramatist Marco Antonio Rodríguez. The cast includes; Edgar Sebastian Martínez, Mario Peguero, Altagracia 'ANOVA' Nova, Maite Bonilla, Arisleyda Lombert, Belange Rodríguez y Alfonso Rey.

AUGUST, 2019 - NEW YORK, NY - Repertorio Español, 2019 Drama Desk Award winner is proud to announce the premiere of Junot Díaz's 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. This new production based on Díaz's best-selling novel was commissioned by Repertorio Español and is the first-ever stage adaptation in Spanish of this renowned masterpiece.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao is being adapted for the stage and translated into Spanish by the talented Dominican-American Playwright and Director Marco Antonio Rodríguez who brought to Repertorio the critically acclaimed productions of the Metlife "Nuestras Voces" National Playwrighting Competition Award-Winning, Barceló On The Rocks and an adaptation of Julia Álvarez's In The Name Of Salomé.

Oscar is a naive "nerd" from New Jersey who has finally left the grips of his imposing Dominican mother and is attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister. He dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and, most of all, finding love. But Oscar may never get what he wants. Blame the "fukú"-a curse that has haunted Oscar's family for generations, following them on their epic journey from Santo Domingo to the USA. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao explores the endless human capacity to persevere-and risk it all-in the name of love.

Junot Díaz was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New Jersey. He is the author of the critically acclaimed Drown; The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, which won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award; and This Is How You Lose Her, a New York Times bestseller and National Book Award finalist. He is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, PEN/Malamud Award, Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Guggenheim Fellowship, and PEN/O. Henry Award. A graduate of Rutgers College, Mr. Díaz is currently the fiction editor at Boston Review and the Rudge and Nancy Allen Professor of Writing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Marco Antonio Rodríguez - Playwright & Director - MFA - Southern Methodist University & Stephens College. Member of Dramatists Guild. Recent: Barceló On The Rocks (HOLA award-outstanding achievement in playwriting. O'Neill semi-finalist.). La Luz De Un Cigarrillo/Ashes Of Light (HOLA and Soberano Award-Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting). In The Name Of Salomé (HOLA, ACE, ATI and LATA Award-Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting). Marco Antonio is a recipient of a Banff International Literary Translation Centre Writing Residency in Alberta, Canada and a CUNY Dominican Studies Fellowship. Recently given the "Rising Star Award" by the New York Dominican Parade. La Luz De Un Cigarrillo/Ashes Of Light and Barceló Con Hielo/Barceló On The Rocks are both available in dual bi-lingual editions on Kindle and in paperback at Amazon.

TICKETS

By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 28th Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday 8:00am-6pm | Tuesday - Friday 8am-8pm|Saturday 10am-8pm | Sunday 10am-7:00pm

Discounts available for seniors, military and students with valid identification.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You