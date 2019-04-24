Red Planet Theater Company Presents GOD OF MARZ at TBG Theatre

Apr. 24, 2019  

Red Planet Theater Company Presents GOD OF MARZ at TBG Theatre

Red Planet Theater Company presents God of Marz, a sexy new comedy with a psychedelic twist created by Rachel A. Shaw with original music by Mark Lazeski. Glenn Girón directs and choreographs a cast of six, including Rachel Sheen, Ray Fanara, Laura Leigh Carroll, Adam Chisnall, Chandler Converse, and Linnea Gregg, with a special appearance by Chad Rosenthal (Bway: Mamma Mia!) as the Sandman. Twenty-eight performances will be staged at TBG Theater, 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor in NYC from May 30 - June 15, 2019.

Get ready for a journey to the "red planet" in this sexy, new comedy with a psychedelic twist. When two astronauts crash land on Mars, they discover life, and it's not what we thought. Amid a host of delightfully politically-incorrect supernatural and iconic characters, the travelers attempt a perilous escape. A play full of laughs, original music, burlesque, dance and aerial arts, God of Marz is a sizzling sci-fi world all its own.

"God of Marz has become a commentary on human pride, vanity, feminism and our need to feel important, because I think big egos (mine included) are funny," stated playwright Rachel Shaw. "Setting the play in a space world with kooky characters, nightclub-style lighting and an original soundtrack inspired by "A Clockwork Orange" reflects the absurdity of today's egocentric ideologies. It's a wild ride!"

Tickets for God of Marz are $35, $20 for students and seniors. For tickets and information, visit GodOfMarz.com.

Twenty-eight performances will be held Monday-Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

The runtime is 75 minutes with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Bryan Ward



