Red Planet Theater Company Presents GOD OF MARZ at TBG Theatre

Red Planet Theater Company presents God of Marz, a sexy new comedy with a psychedelic twist created by Rachel A. Shaw with original music by Mark Lazeski. Glenn Girón directs and choreographs a cast of six, including Rachel Sheen, Ray Fanara, Laura Leigh Carroll, Adam Chisnall, Chandler Converse, and Linnea Gregg, with a special appearance by Chad Rosenthal (Bway: Mamma Mia!) as the Sandman. Twenty-eight performances will be staged at TBG Theater, 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor in NYC from May 30 - June 15, 2019.

Get ready for a journey to the "red planet" in this sexy, new comedy with a psychedelic twist. When two astronauts crash land on Mars, they discover life, and it's not what we thought. Amid a host of delightfully politically-incorrect supernatural and iconic characters, the travelers attempt a perilous escape. A play full of laughs, original music, burlesque, dance and aerial arts, God of Marz is a sizzling sci-fi world all its own.

"God of Marz has become a commentary on human pride, vanity, feminism and our need to feel important, because I think big egos (mine included) are funny," stated playwright Rachel Shaw. "Setting the play in a space world with kooky characters, nightclub-style lighting and an original soundtrack inspired by "A Clockwork Orange" reflects the absurdity of today's egocentric ideologies. It's a wild ride!"

Tickets for God of Marz are $35, $20 for students and seniors. For tickets and information, visit GodOfMarz.com.

Twenty-eight performances will be held Monday-Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

The runtime is 75 minutes with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Bryan Ward





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories