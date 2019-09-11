REACH OUT: A Mental Health Awareness Play Festival Premieres In NYC!

Do you know how many people are affected by mental illness? Could someone you know be coping in silence?

Produced by Emily DeSotelle in association with John DeSotelle Studio, the "Reach Out" Festival's objective is to further educate people and raise awareness about the reality, the impact and the magnitude of mental illness effecting so many lives today.

The Festival will introduce four new short plays that will captivate and enlighten the audience. Visible Cosmic Entities by Cory Pajka, Hit Men by Michael Tooher, Familiar by Robert LeBlanc, and Adrift by Michael Eden are each centered around the reality of coping with a mental condition, as well as the challenges that friends and families face on the road to understanding the struggle and pain that their loved ones experience. Returning directors to the Studio's Festival Series are Nicholas Ferrara, Sydney Wilson, Albert Baker and Judith Feingold. Our featured actors are Paige Anderson, Jack Becker, Tim Boardman, Emily DeSotelle, Cornelia Groeger, Elisa Hafling, Grace McGookey, Andrew Mount, John Rearick, and William Shuman.

Performances begin at 7:00 pm on September 21 and 22 at The NuBox Theater*, 754 Ninth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York (corner of 51st and 9th)Tickets: $15

Net proceeds will help local NYC organizations supporting people fighting mental health illnesses. Purchase tickets at www.DeSotelleStudio.comor call 212.581.0188





