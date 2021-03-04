Purdue University Fort Wayne Presents THE PENELOPIAD

Tune in to WBOI Presents on 89.1 FM, to listen to a radio play performance of Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad. Filled with modern twists, The Penelopiad retells The Odyssey from the points of view of Odysseus's wife, Penelope, and her handmaidens. Residing in Hades for eternity, the thirteen female spirits reminisce on their lives in Ithaca before and after the Trojan War's end. In this radio play performance, the Greek chorus of handmaidens continually interrupts Penelope's narrative to express their views on events. Using a different genre for each chorus, the maids' interludes make for a lively aural experience that include a jump-rope rhyme, a lament, an idyll, a ballad, a lecture, a court trial, and several types of songs.

Tune in:

March 10 at 7 p.m.

March 13 at 7 a.m.

The radio play, by Margaret Atwood and directed by Bev Redman, features student actors in a format that is accessible to everyone, regardless of your location.

Will you be away during spring break? Be sure to Live Stream the performance from the WBOI 89.1 website: www.wboi.org/

Clicking on the Listen Live arrow shown here once you're on the WBOI home page: