Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Reveals its 2026/2027 Season

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Obie Award-winning company Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) has announced its 2026/27 Season, an itinerary that stretches from Dallas to Santiago de Chile while reaching deep into the company's roots in ensemble-based theater with live music.

Mainstage opens in October with the Off-Broadway premiere of original production Leave a Message After...THE BEEP — adapted and directed by Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, with compositions and musical direction by Desmar Guevara — following a featured engagement at Cara Mía Theatre's Latinidades Theatre Festival in Dallas, TX. The show brings the words of celebrated Puerto Rican and Nuyorican writers to life at the historic Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, in collaboration with the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico (MAC).

New forum theater play Doomscroll by Alejandra Ramos Riera premieres in December as part of the company’s interactive, wellness-centered Abrazo/Embrace initiative. Mainstage wraps up in June with the return of ¡San Miguel, Amarra Tu Perro! (Tie Up Your Dog!), adapted and directed by Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced, traveling back to the 19th and 20th centuries through the words of seven insurgent belletrists of the Spanish Caribbean, among them nationalist leader Pedro Albizu Campos and labor feminist activist Luisa Capetillo.

A thrilling international charge also fuels Pregones/PRTT's 2026/2027 season. In January, the company presents Cuervo, a multimedia documentary theater performance by Paris, France-based company Teatro Aleph honoring the legacy of Chilean playwright Óscar 'Cuervo' Castro and theater as a tool for survival — a throughline that echoes across the season — in partnership with the 2027 Under the Radar Festival.

The 11th 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, launched by festival curator and filmmaker Melisa Ramos together with Rolón, returns in February with a multi-genre call to film artists living and creating on island nations and territories across the globe, from Cuba to as far as Java. In March, the acclaimed La Banda Morisca, from Cádiz, Spain, brings its innovative Andalusian, flamenco, and Arab-Mediterranean roots to a brand-new edition of March Is Music, Pregones/PRTT's annual lineup of world-class Latin, jazz, fusion, and classical concerts.

The season also includes Do Not Turn Off My Telenovela, a new bilingual work-in-progress production from adventurous resident company Anonymous Ensemble, and the 9th artist-packed week of SolFest: A Latiné Theater Festival, in partnership with The Sol Project. Bronx Film Wednesdays digital broadcasts, Lobby Exhibits, frequent multidiscipline Artist Residencies and Space Grants, and occasional surprises round out the season.

“Our 2026-27 Season arrives at a moment that calls for exactly what we do best: hold space for hope, and put it into action,” says Rolón. “It’s a season worthy of the moment — one that carries our ensemble’s decades of practice into new international collaborations, while never losing sight of the audiences and communities who’ve walked through our doors with us the whole way.”

“I am amazed by the scale of imagination in New York theater, and it's a distinct privilege to be in community with some of its smartest, most inventive people — paying tribute to those who came before us,” says Merced. “This season is about recognition and collective memory, and about making sure the next chapter of that history is ours to pen.”

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