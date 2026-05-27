Playwright Peter Fenton to Bring CORONATION And BLUE SKIES YONDER To New York City In July

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Following the April world premiere in Philadelphia of his dark comedy I THINK WE'RE LOST, playwright Peter Fenton will bring two more new plays to New York City in July of 2026: one teen satire about marginalized students setting the social order on fire in a public high school, and a contemporary locked room murder mystery in the shadow of late-stage capitalism.

CORONATION will be presented July 1 and 2 at the Chain Theatre as part of the Spotlight New Works Fest. Inspired by the biting humor of Mean Girls and the fractured storytelling of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, CORONATION is a story of power, privilege, and visibility disguised as a teen comedy. When cornered by the no-nonsense guidance counselor, a charming but overlooked high school senior tells the story of how he hatched a scheme to manipulate the vote for Homecoming Queen in favor of his big-hearted longshot friend to settle a years-long grudge. His plan went horribly right.

BLUE SKIES YONDER will be presented July 11 at The Flea Theater as part of the Rogue Theater Festival. Rogue Theater Festival has previously platformed Fenton's Off-Broadway debut, the world premiere of ABANDON ALL HOPE in 2023, and a reading of an early draft of I THINK WE'RE LOST in 2024. Taking inspiration from Agatha Christie-particularly The Mousetrap-BLUE SKIES YONDER is about a promising young author, Harrison Fowler, spiraling under the weight of a mismanaged manuscript and the deadly ambitions of his colleagues and loved ones. In the cutthroat world of publishing, the real killer might be whoever tells the best story. A dark comedy about queer survival, creative ownership, and the stories we tell to stay relevant... even if it kills us.

Free tickets to CORONATION are available here. This play is recommended for audiences age 12 and up. Tickets to BLUE SKIES YONDER go on sale here on June 8. This play is recommended for audiences age 14 and up. To learn more about Fenton and his work, visit his website.

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