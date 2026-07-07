Cast Set for BENEVOLENT World Premiere at IATI Theater

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Good Apples Collective revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of benevolent by Sophie McIntosh (Road Kills; cunnicularii, macbitches), directed by Nina Goodheart (Road Kills; cunnicularii) at IATI Theater, August 14-September 5.

Set in 1917, benevolent follows four young women consigned to New York's Inwood Benevolent Home, a draconian reformatory for fallen and friendless girls.

Forced into drudgery in the basement laundry, the women forge unlikely connections. But when one of them finds herself in trouble, the others must decide what they're willing to risk in order to help her.

Fierce, funny, and frank, benevolent is a piercing illumination of female solidarity: both the intimate places it can be found - and the shocking ways it can be broken.

The cast will feature Mia Fowler* (Adults on FX/Hulu; Search Engine at The Tank), Livvy Marcus* (National Tour of Suffs; Ride and Life After at Old Globe), Rachel Ravel* (BroadwayWorld Original Series, Rachel Unraveled; Fiddler on the Roof at LA's La Mirada Theatre), and Chani Reese (Measure for Measure with Eno River Players) with understudies Healy Knight* (Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California at The Tank), and Morgan S. Perry* (A Christmas Carol with Syracuse Stage). *Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

The creative team includes Lighting Design by Paige Seber (Titanique on Broadway; Associate Designer, American Buffalo on Broadway), Props Design by Sean Frank (Teeth at New World Stages; Assistant on Wet Brain at Playwrights Horizons and Buena Vista Social Club at the Atlantic), Sound Design by Max Van (Bonefruit at Soho Playhouse; Assistant for Jesa at The Public), Costume Design by Saawan Tiwari (The Gospel According to Heather at Theater 555; teaching artist at Roundabout Theatre Company), Scenic Design by Charlotte Shi (Remorse, a Chinese Opera at Dixon Place; Associate on Oratorio for Living Things at Signature Theatre and Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM Harvey), and Intimacy Director Willow Funkhouser (Saloon Girls at 59E59; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at The Flea). The production team includes Production Stage Manager Damayanti Wallace (Slanted Floors), Assistant Stage Manager Jenna Rowell (Monna Innominata with Beth Morrison Projects) Associate Director and Dramaturg BT Hayes (13th Morning at Edinburgh Fringe, Masha Eats What She Cannot Understand at the Tank), Associate Producer Sarah Jones (Dear John at HERE Arts Center).

Tickets ($25 Starving Artist; $40 General; $60 Supporter of the Arts) are available for advance purchase at www.goodapplescollective.com/benevolent. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

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