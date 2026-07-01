THE CANTERBURY TALES to Bring Six Chaucer Stories to Life at Rogue Theater Festival

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Larry Rinkel's adaptation of The Canterbury Tales will bring six of Chaucer's classic stories to the Rogue Theater Festival, featuring tales of love, greed, and social status with a cast of nine performers. Performances will run Wed Jul 8, 2026 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM EDT.

Players re-enact six stories from the Canterbury Tales, written by Geoffrey Chaucer in the late 14th century (the Merchant, Miller, Reeve, Wife of Bath, Knight, and Nun's Priest). Some of the tales are bawdy and farcical (like the Miller), some serious and tragic (like the Knight), and there's even a cute little animal fable (the Nun's Priest).

Along the way we'll find the stories still have a lot to say about sex, love, marriage, social status, youth, and age. And for an encore we'll slip in a bonus tale (the Pardoner), a great parable about greed, revenge, and death.

The cast features Ginny S. Crooks, Gioianna DiGiorgio, Alan Homeri, Dante Jayce, Michael Jennings, Sam Thomas Miller, Kevin Shivcharran*, Steve Shoup* and Sarah Tuchman. Written and directed by Larry Rinkel.*Appearing through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.

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