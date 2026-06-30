Photos: Rogue Theater Festival in Rehearsal at The Flea

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The 8th annual Rogue Theater Festival will begin next week at The Flea Theater in Tribeca. Check out all new photos from each of the productions below!

The week-long festival will showcase 37 original productions, including fully staged plays, short plays, staged readings, and digital streaming performances. Performances will run July 6–12. The festival continues its partnership with Abingdon Theatre Company for the third year in a row.

An eclectic mix of characters will take center stage, including four social media influencers who find themselves canceled — and then murdered — as well as a mysterious drifter searching for a place to call home, and a queer son returning to his parents Baptist home.

Tickets are $12 for digital streaming, $15 for staged readings and the series of short shows, and $25 for fully staged productions.

The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street (between Broadway & Church Streets), New York, NY 10007. Subways: A/C/E/1/2/3/J/M/Z to Chambers Street, N/Q to Canal Street, and the R/W/4/5/6 to City Hall.



Lisa and Tammy with Carson White and Emily Conlon.



Emily Barbre and Eden Kaszubski in Bear Trap Garden.



Untitled Oz Project with William Meurer.



Two Nights in Altoona with Christopher Hanks, Jody Grant, and Jacqueline Bell.



Shangri-La-La with Danny Zheng, Gage Wright, Dean Davis, Carson Hopkins, Pete Garvey, Jeff Stratford.



Blue Skies Yonder with Peter Fenton, Avery Kellington, and Samuel Cheng.



Slayed with Kenneth Nunez.



Lisa and Tammy with Carson White and Emily Conlon.

Emily Barbre and Eden Kaszubski in Bear Trap Garden.

Untitled Oz Project with William Meurer.

Two Nights in Altoona with Christopher Hanks, Jody Grant, and Jacqueline Bell.

Shangri-La-La with Danny Zheng, Gage Wright, Dean Davis, Carson Hopkins, Pete Garvey, Jeff Stratford.

Blue Skies Yonder with Peter Fenton, Avery Kellington, and Samuel Cheng.

Slayed with Kenneth Nunez.

Run Tracey with Dano C lon, Jackson White, and Lauren Arnold in the foreground Sandra Peck Ramsey and Meaghan Avocato in the background.

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