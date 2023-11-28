Photos: World Premiere Of THE DUCHESS OF LES An AI Musical From Little Ukraine At The Kraine Theatre

The production is directed by Randy Simon, music direction by Dana Che, with choreography by Sarah Shah.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

The Duchess of LES: An AI Musical From Little Ukraine by Denis Woychuk opened on November 16 at The Kraine Theatre in the East Village. The World Premiere runs until December 3. The production is directed by Randy Simon, music direction by Dana Che, with choreography by Sarah Shah. See photos from the production.

As with any production set in the 1980’s, music features heavily. This production is innovative in that it blends AI music created by programmer/composer Kyle Williams and original music created by composer Darrell Lawrence. 

The Duchess of LES is a story about love, betrayal of the Code, and the power of temptation. Simon, a young breakdancer, falls in love with her psychotic brother's wife.  The play is set in the 1980s in Little Ukraine, NYC, the edgy, grungy side of NY that encapsulates all the broken dreams and grand hopes that make America, America. It is home to as many as 60,000 Ukrainian immigrants and their progeny living within a few square blocks—along with the great mosaic of people from around the world. From the synth arpeggios to the driving drum beats, the music will transport you back to the 80s. So put on your leg warmers and your “Members Only” jacket and get ready to laugh and dance to the sounds of the 80s, as imagined by AI. 

The all female cast features Allison Brooke Clark, Stalinada "Stalina" Gurbechenko, Sarah Shah, Marion Stenfort, and Amanda Vazquez. Understudy Romy Turner.

The creative team includes costume designer Desiree Conston, assistant director Vasco Wellington, social media director Travis Harris, stage manager Nikhil Chirumamilla, casting director/productions manager Lisa Franklyn-Zaidi. Executive Producer, Lori Schwarz. Produced by RFSwolf Entertainment LLC.

Performances run until December 3, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 3pm. The Kraine Theatre is located at 85 East 4th Street, between 2nd Avenue and Bowery– accessible from the F train to 2nd Avenue, 6 train to Bleecker Street, and B/D/M trains to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $20 (senior/students), $30 (adults), $15 (live streaming), sliding scale tickets are also available at www.duchess.nyc. Running time: 80 minutes.

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical

The Cast of The Duchess of LES An AI Musical



