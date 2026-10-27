Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Ben Holbrook's USER AGREEMENT Makes NYC Debut with The Makers' Ensemble
Directed by Dante Green, the play examines whether true love can survive in a world of AI.
The Makers' Ensemble will present the NYC premiere of O'Neill Finalist Ben Holbrook's "User Agreement," directed by Dante Green. Check out photos below!
Set in the near future, potential soulmates Sy and Theo navigate their bond in a world enhanced by the wonders of technology, AI, and the occasional talking octopus. Building a relationship based on good music, deep conversation, and strong boundaries feels natural to them. But their beautiful bond finds itself struggling against a world turned upside-down by the demons of human nature and the need for capital - causing them to wonder if it's possible for two simple souls to truly connect in a society designed to be more complex than ever. The show runs through November 8 at new performance venue, The Makers' Space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
'User Agreement' is a deeply urgent play that asks, in an age of technological wonders often fueled by greed, can something as fundamentally human as true love survive hand-in-hand with late stage capitalism?' says playwright Ben Holbrook. 'One of many questions we have to ask daily as private equity and tech we didn't ask for continues to clash with our values and compromise our agency. '
The "User Agreement" company includes: Vann Dukes (Sy), Marvelyn Ramirez (Theo), Michael Adrian Burgos (Leif), Jetta Juriansz (Nimbus), é boylan (Ollie), Angel J. Rivas (Assistant Director), Yua Watanabe (Scenic/Props Designer), Dante Gonzalez (Costume Designer), Dante Green (Sound Design) and Hayley Garcia Parnell (Lighting Designer). Photos by Angel J. Rivas.
Marvelyn Ramirez, Vann Dukes
Marvelyn Ramirez, Vann Dukes
Vann Dukes, Marvelyn Ramirez, Michael Adrian Burgos
boylan
Michael Adrian Burgos, Vann Dukes, Marvelyn Ramirez
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