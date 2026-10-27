Photos: Ben Holbrook's USER AGREEMENT Makes NYC Debut with The Makers' Ensemble

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The Makers' Ensemble will present the NYC premiere of O'Neill Finalist Ben Holbrook's "User Agreement," directed by Dante Green. Check out photos below!

Set in the near future, potential soulmates Sy and Theo navigate their bond in a world enhanced by the wonders of technology, AI, and the occasional talking octopus. Building a relationship based on good music, deep conversation, and strong boundaries feels natural to them. But their beautiful bond finds itself struggling against a world turned upside-down by the demons of human nature and the need for capital - causing them to wonder if it's possible for two simple souls to truly connect in a society designed to be more complex than ever. The show runs through November 8 at new performance venue, The Makers' Space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

'User Agreement' is a deeply urgent play that asks, in an age of technological wonders often fueled by greed, can something as fundamentally human as true love survive hand-in-hand with late stage capitalism?' says playwright Ben Holbrook. 'One of many questions we have to ask daily as private equity and tech we didn't ask for continues to clash with our values and compromise our agency. '

The "User Agreement" company includes: Vann Dukes (Sy), Marvelyn Ramirez (Theo), Michael Adrian Burgos (Leif), Jetta Juriansz (Nimbus), é boylan (Ollie), Angel J. Rivas (Assistant Director), Yua Watanabe (Scenic/Props Designer), Dante Gonzalez (Costume Designer), Dante Green (Sound Design) and Hayley Garcia Parnell (Lighting Designer). Photos by Angel J. Rivas.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 15 Hrs 26 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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