Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

"Twelfth Night" is directed by the dynamic duo, Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Jessica Lausell, who also plays the part of Viola. 

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Commune Comedy VERMONT Opens At Wild Project Photo 1 Photos: Commune Comedy VERMONT Opens At Wild Project
Experience the Gripping Drama of THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT at The Chain Theatre Photo 2 Experience the Gripping Drama of THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT at The Chain Theatre
BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION Comes to The American Theatre of Actors in September Photo 3 BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION Comes to The American Theatre of Actors in September
Photos: A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Opens At The AMT Theater Photo 4 Photos: A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Opens At The AMT Theater

Screwdriver Studios presents Shakespeare's timeless comedy, "Twelfth Night." The studio's rendition of this classic play has turned into a true success story, selling out completely on opening night. Based on the audience’s reception, it comes as no surprise that the second show is well on its way to being another sell-out sensation. See photos of the production. 

Maximilian Johnsson, who plays the character of Malvolio, expressed his astonishment at the overwhelming response from the audience. He shared, "We're flabbergasted at the turn out, we've received such a wonderful response from the audience that I just can't wait to get back up on stage" 

"Twelfth Night" is directed by the dynamic duo, Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Jessica Lausell, who also plays the part of Viola. 

The remainder of the cast includes Julie Spina as Feste, Dominick Marcelo as Sebastian , Joseph Bossé as Orsino, Morgan Ruis as Olivia, Ashley Gage as Sir Toby, Meghan Lane as Sir Andrew, Amanda Erixon as Maria, and Chris Paul Morales as Antonio

The music is designed and composed by Chris Natale and Danielle Boss stands for the lighting.

Mark your calendars! The show is scheduled to run at The Players Theatre  on July 28th, August 4th, and 11th. Secure your tickets now before they vanish like a midsummer night's dream! 

To purchase tickets visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/277/production/1164273?fbclid=PAAabZ9n6JQ27jSPXvAffV7nDRXdrhnyg-ATgn3qmEZVyu0EP52rzd6tTPhfg 

Don't miss your chance to be part of this theatrical triumph. Join us for an evening filled with laughter, romance, and magic at Screwdriver Studio's production of "Twelfth Night"!

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Jessica Lausell, Julie Spina

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Morgan Ruis 

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Ashley Gage, Meghan Lane

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Jessica Lausell, Maximilian Johnsson

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Joseph Boss, Jessica Lausell, Meghan Lane, Julie Spina, Ashley Gage

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Jessica Lausell

Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Joseph Boss, Morgan Ruis 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Play Readings With Friends Theater Company to Present SORTING IT OUT by Matteo Esposito Photo
Play Readings With Friends Theater Company to Present SORTING IT OUT by Matteo Esposito

Discover the U.S. premiere of 'Sorting IT Out' by autistic Canadian playwright Matteo Esposito, presented by Play Readings With Friends Theater Company. Don't miss this moving theatrical experience running from August 3 to August 13 at The Sandbox Theater in New York City.

2
Sarah Groustras RADIO MAN to Take the Stage at SheNYC Festival Photo
Sarah Groustra's RADIO MAN to Take the Stage at SheNYC Festival

Discover the powerful post-apocalyptic play, Radio Man, at SheNYC festival. Witness a tale of survival and connection in a world reshaped by a climate crisis. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating production at The Connelly Theatre.

3
R.Evolución Latina Hosts D2GB Performing Arts Camp Photo
R.Evolución Latina Hosts D2GB Performing Arts Camp

Broadway and NYC performing artists are sharing their time and talents as teaching artists at the 16th Annual Dare to Go Beyond (D2GB) Performing Arts Camp hosted by R.Evolución Latina (RL).

4
PRETENDING TO FLY Comes to Under St. Marks Photo
PRETENDING TO FLY Comes to Under St. Marks

'Pretending to Fly' does more than fly - it soars. The latest original work of documentary theatre from Infinite Variety Productions (IVP) is currently in previews at Under St. Marks. There are two shows left before it flies to the Edinburgh Fringe in August. Don't miss it!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love's Labour's Lost
Trinity Theatre (7/27-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Muslim Girls DTF
Caveat (8/04-8/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flower Power
The Tank NYC (7/26-7/29)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARADE
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (2/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Soho Playhouse (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Photography 2023: Kelani Abass, Akinbode Akinbiyi, Yagazie Emezi, Amanda Iheme, Abraham Oghobase, Karl Ohiri, Logo Oluwamuyiwa
The Museum of Modern Art (5/28-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beckett. Women.
HERE Arts Center (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Estranging
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (7/16-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You