Photos: Screwdriver Studios Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Screwdriver Studios presents Shakespeare's timeless comedy, "Twelfth Night." The studio's rendition of this classic play has turned into a true success story, selling out completely on opening night. Based on the audience’s reception, it comes as no surprise that the second show is well on its way to being another sell-out sensation. See photos of the production.

Maximilian Johnsson, who plays the character of Malvolio, expressed his astonishment at the overwhelming response from the audience. He shared, "We're flabbergasted at the turn out, we've received such a wonderful response from the audience that I just can't wait to get back up on stage"

"Twelfth Night" is directed by the dynamic duo, Jacob de Guzman-Lawson and Jessica Lausell, who also plays the part of Viola.

The remainder of the cast includes Julie Spina as Feste, Dominick Marcelo as Sebastian , Joseph Bossé as Orsino, Morgan Ruis as Olivia, Ashley Gage as Sir Toby, Meghan Lane as Sir Andrew, Amanda Erixon as Maria, and Chris Paul Morales as Antonio

The music is designed and composed by Chris Natale and Danielle Boss stands for the lighting.

Mark your calendars! The show is scheduled to run at The Players Theatre on July 28th, August 4th, and 11th. Secure your tickets now before they vanish like a midsummer night's dream!

To purchase tickets visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/277/production/1164273?fbclid=PAAabZ9n6JQ27jSPXvAffV7nDRXdrhnyg-ATgn3qmEZVyu0EP52rzd6tTPhfg

Don't miss your chance to be part of this theatrical triumph. Join us for an evening filled with laughter, romance, and magic at Screwdriver Studio's production of "Twelfth Night"!