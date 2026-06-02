Photos: GOODNIGHT, MRS. CALABASH At Theater For The New City

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Goodnight, Mrs. Calabash, a new play written and directed by India Marin Stachyra and stage managed by Gabrielle Rodríguez Rivera, opened last week at Theater for the New City in the East Village and runs through Sunday, June 7th. Check out photos of the production.

The cast features Lisa Tracy as Kitty Ralph and River Knight as Arnold Preston, both appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. The creative team includes Maren Prophit as Set Designer and Lauren DeLeon as Intimacy Director. Sammy Mainzer serves as Wardrobe Supervisor during the run.

The "compelling, unpredictable" dramedy centers on 73-year-old former actress Kitty Ralph, who has lived most of her life in the shadows of her long-gone Hollywood starlet mother and big-shot producer father. One night, Arnold, an NYU Graduate Film student and pupil of Kitty’s famous director ex-husband, knocks on her door unannounced, forcing her to confront her true desires in what may be the last few months of her life.

$15 and $20 tickets are available at www.theaterforthenewcity.net and www.calabashplay.com. Performances are 8:00pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00pm Sundays through June 7th, 2026.

Photo Credit: Theater for the New City

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