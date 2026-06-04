ONE-ACT PRIDE FESTIVAL NYC to Feature Works by Queer Artists at Theater for the New City

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Village Playwrights will present an evening of three one-act plays by queer artists from June 18–21 at Theater for the New City in Manhattan.

The program will feature three short works, including two plays by Robert Heide, celebrating the playwright's contributions to LGBTQ+ theater and his enduring voice as a dramatist.

The production is presented as a tribute to Heide's body of work and highlights stories and perspectives from queer artists.

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