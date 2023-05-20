Photos: First Look at WE THE WOMEN at The Tank

The show has two more performances on May 18 at 9:30pm and May 20 at 3pm and 9:30pm.

We The Women opened on May 14, 2023 at the Tank Theater. The performance is directed by Ayse Eldek and Jessica Brater, and written by Ayse Eldek, Duygu Erdogan Monson, Lanna Joffrey, Ezgi Cohen, Anne Connolly, Nazli Benan Ozkaya, and Ayse Alagoz. The show has two more performances on May 18 at 9:30pm and May 20 at 3pm and 9:30pm.

Check out photos from the production below!

Throughout history, women have worked, fought, and struggled alongside men. We The Women have the stories of women from history and mythology that have become idolized by many, and have become role models that have helped guide and encourage women throughout the years. From Joan of Arc to the first female fighter pilot Sabiha Gokcen, to the first female mob boss in Ottoman era, Hano The Ax, women throughout the ages have fought for their place on this earth. We don't only know these women through history but we feature them. It validates us and gives us a wider range of strong female role models. This show is about reflecting a more complete, global portrait of strong female characters in history and mythology.

Anne Connolly

Ayse Eldek

Clara Francesca

Aizzah Fatima

Ezgi Cohen

Feryal Kilisli

Nazli Benan Ozkaya

Indika Senanayake




Recommended For You