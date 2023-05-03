Photos: First Look At Nathaniel Stampley, Lana Gordon & More IN MT Shorts' STILL HERE

MT Shorts, the award-winning creative production company behind 'Hey, Beautiful!' and 'High School Zoomiscal', will release its newest original musical short film STILL HERE on Wednesday, May 17th via the MT Shorts YouTube channel.

Get a first look at photos below!

Get a first look below at production photos of the cast including Broadway's Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square, The Color Purple), Lana Gordon (Hadestown, Chicago), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, Tarzan), Lance Roberts (The Music Man, My Fair Lady), Michelle Dawson (Spiderman, Mamma Mia), David Harris (Moulin Rouge, 3x Helpmann Award Nominee), and Natalie Roy (CBS's The Equalizer, Showtimes' The Affair),

Featuring a poignant script and score by award-winning team Ben Roseberry (Hercules, The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide...) & Chip Klose, 'STILL HERE' is an original musical short film chronicling the intimate struggles of Nathan (Stampley), a middle-aged widow, on the two-year anniversary of his wife's (Gordon) passing. Reluctantly persuaded into a friends-night-out at one of their old New York City haunts, Nathan finds himself a stranger in a world where 'swiping' culture dominates meaningful connection. When his friends' well-intentioned frivolity stirs up visions of what once was, Nathan is caught between the desire to move on and the pervading sense he's been left behind.

Rounding out the team is director Kaye Tuckerman (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Mamma Mia), choreographer Karen Sieber, director of photography Alex Pepper, music supervisor/arranger Patrick Sulken, production designer Matthew Solomon, and editor Ben McHugh. The producing team is led by Sarah Ellis and Greg Kamp with Tom & Cathy Sakiyama, Randall Bayne, and Kaye Tuckerman serving as Executive Producers and Andrew & Larry Goren (Harmony Helper), Skip Lehman, Barry & Terri Ellis as Producers.

STILL HERE has been seen around the country and abroad at festivals including Big Apple Film Festival, Black Bird Film Festival, Albuquerque Film & Music Experience, Door Kinetic Arts Festival, Everyday Arias, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, Orlando Film Festival, and the upcoming Inwood Film Festival.