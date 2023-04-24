Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City

Apr. 24, 2023  

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of "The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold," and "A People's History of Superheroism" at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City.

"The Last Days..." imagines a conversation with William Moulton Marston, the creator of Wonder Woman, and Frederic Wertham, the Joseph McCarthy of comics. "A People's History..." is a monologue from a Silver Age superhero looking back on her Golden Age roots and fearing for the Dark Age of the future.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE maintains a residency in South Brooklyn, having had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. More information on BrooklynONE can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/bkONEproductions/

Jessica Bathurst

Larry Greenbush and Steven Weinblatt

Larry Greenbush and Steven Weinblatt

Jessica Bathurst

Drinks by Fort Hamilton Distillery.

Setting up for the show at Fort Hamilton Distillery

Michael LoPorto

 



