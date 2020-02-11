Photo Flash: THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY to be Presented at The New Ohio Theatre

Feb. 11, 2020  

Spit&vigor will be presenting the world premiere of another intriguing period piece. THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY, a dark comedy written by Sara Fellini (NYIT Award nominee and Planet Award winner) on nominee) is the story of an executed brothel madam and the friends, family, and secrets she left behind. The piece - taking place in Dublin, 1762 - is staged in the round with minimal set pieces, with the audience embedded in the walls and furniture of the brothel-turned-funeral home. Sex, lies, murder, and the untold secrets of the dead are unearthed and exposed.

See photos below!

Performing Wednesday - Saturday at 8 p.m. March 25 - April 12 at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St 1E, New York, NY 10002). Tickets are $30. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com.

Ms. Fellini appears in the cast alongside Adam Belvo (Planet Award winner / NYIT Award nominee), Clara Kundin, Eamon Murphy, Becca Musser, and Nicholas Thomas. Lighting by Miriam Crowe. For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-wake-of-dorcas-kelly

