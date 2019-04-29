Photo Flash: Hunger Theatre Revives Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE

Hunger Theatre will honor Arthur Miller, with a new production of The Crucible.

The Crucible is a 1953 play by legendary American playwright Arthur Miller. It is a dramatized (and partially fictionalized) story of the Salem witch trials of 1692-93. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism. Cast includes Brian Vestal,* Samantha Wendorf, Allison Wick, Joseph Cordaro, Madeline Adelle Phillips,* Stan Buturla,* Zuri Washington,* Arshia Panicker, Alex Orthwein, Richard Wayne,* Jim Staudt,* Nancy Fox,* Luke Wehner,* Emily Suuberg, Sharon Romano,

Kelly McCready,*

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Performing at Access Theatre Gallery, 380 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York City.

Photo Credit: Sammy Tunis





