Phoenix Theatre Ensemble To Present METAMORPHOSIS, An Immersive Experience

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble has announced an upcoming production of METAMORPHOSIS, a site-specific, experiential performance inspired by Franz Kafka's 1912 classic absurdist novella, created and featuring PTE Associate Artistic Director Leo Lion and PTE Resident Artist Clara Francesca.

The production will run for eight performances from Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12 at KafkaTech at Studio Exhibit Photography Studios, located at 62 Orchard Street, 2nd floor on the Lower East Side.

Set at an uncanny corporate retreat, this original immersive retelling of a mysterious transformation from human to insect fuses audio tech, physical theatre, and interactive sensory installations. This darkly humorous and beautifully strange exploration of self-help, corporate culture, and late-stage capitalist anxieties will leave audiences changed for the better.

The design team in formation for METAMORPHOSIS includes Buffy Cardoza, Lead Production Designer; Claire Talbott, Video Design; Nate Edmondson, Collaborative Sound Designer & Mixer; and Max Romanov, Associate Props Designer. Ariel Estrada & Aleksandr Belousov serve as the production's Marketing & Press Leads.

About Clara Francesca

CLARA FRANCESCA. An alumnus of Anne Bogart's Siti Company's Inaugural Conservatory, Clara's work ranges from traditional acting to poetic immersive avant-garde. Theatrical works include: The Brick Theater (Macbeth, Three Sisters), Medicine Show Theater (Uncle Vanya), Nyack Live Arts The Phoenix Theatre (Skin of Our Teeth, Wind In The Willows), Theatre For The New City (Freedom Summer), NYC's Hayden Planetarium (MarsBand), La Mama (The Well), Malthouse (Tunnel Rat), Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Manifesting Mrs Marx), and Firenze Cinema la Compagnia (Speaking Dante: The Divine Comedy in 24 hours). Clara's selected television credits include: "FBI" (CBS) opposite Jeremy Sisto, and "New Amsterdam" (NBC) opposite Ryan Eggold. Film credits include supporting roles playing Lance Henriksen's daughter in "Reklaw", as well as co-starring in award-winning "Johnny Ghost". www.clarafrancesca.com

About Leo Lion

Leo Lion is a director, teaching artist, and producer from Brooklyn, and the founding Artistic Director of The Firebird Project. Leo also serves as the Associate Artistic Director of Phoenix Theatre Ensemble and heads their PlayCoop New Works Incubator, a home for new storytelling forms like improv, immersive performance, ARG and RPG. Recent directing credits include Rossum's Universal Robots and The Snow Queen with Firebird, Wind in the Willows and Scandalton: LIVE with Phoenix. As a teaching artist, Leo leads workshops in improv, playwriting, and RPG storytelling. As a genderqueer first-gen immigrant, Leo seeks to create work that explores nebulous identities, placelessness, and unconventional methods of meaning-making.

About Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Founded in 2004, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is an Audelco, IRNE, Elliot Norton, and NYITA award-winning not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization committed to the presentation of the great stories of the classical canon, and new adaptations of language-rich texts in innovative stagings that speak to and serve contemporary audiences. We are dedicated to nurturing a diverse resident company of classically trained and highly skilled theatre artists. www.phoenixtheatreensemble.org

ABOUT STUDIO EXHIBIT

These bright spaces for rent are thought for people of all industries to explore and explode creativity. We offer a comfortable, welcoming space for photoshoots, creative projects and events. www.studioexhibit.com