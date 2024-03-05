Patrynize Productions to Present THE FOUNTAIN at 2024 New York City Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



patrynize productions will present The Fountain written and directed by Tony Patryn. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the 14Y Theater (344 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on Saturday April 6th at 12:30 pm; Wednesday April 10th at 5:30 pm; Sunday April 14th at 7:00 pm; Saturday April 20th at 2:10 pm.

Two strangers from different time periods become traveling companions when they find themselves lost in a giant labyrinth. While attempting to find a way out, they stumble upon a mysterious fountain being watched over by a stone guardian who promises them anything they desire...but for a price.

The cast will feature Larissa McCoy, Hugo Salazar, Jr. & Jordan Grzybowski.

The creative team will include Tony Patryn, Clare Solly, MC Baroska, Ross Lampert, Will Thomae, and Rob Mobley.

Tony Patryn (Playwright & Director) successfully ran a monthly showcase, The Campy Cabaret, for five years in the Upper West Side of NYC, writing, producing and directing the next generation of Broadway talent who would go on to star in Hadestown, Wicked, The Color Purple, Almost Famous, Bat Out of Hell, Americano!, and more. Before that he was a regular emcee at several different showcases and cabarets around New York and Chicago. Writer/creator of Safe Travels: a Jukebox jukebox musical. Creator and Board Emeritus member of the Elmwood Park Community Theater (EPCT). OFF-BROADWAY: Mushnik / Ensemble in Drunk Musicals; Bruno in Truffles. REGIONAL: Rocky in Aven'U Boys (Midwest Premiere); Mick Jagger in We Will Rock You (US Premiere); Nick in In My Life (Midwest Premiere); Orin Scrivello, DDS in Little Shop of Horrors; Currently he is the Vice-President on the Board of Directors for the Off-Broadway theater Playhouse 46 in Midtown Manhattan. @patrynize on all of the social things | www.patrynize.com

At patrynize productions, our mission is to be a catalyst for creativity and innovation in the arts. We are dedicated to producing and developing new works across various artistic mediums, including theater, video, fine art, podcasts, and beyond. Our passion lies in uncovering and showcasing the vibrant voices of emerging talents, fostering a dynamic and inclusive artistic community. We seek to make playful and poignant art by finding the balance between entertainment and meaningful impact in every artistic endeavor.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc

Tickets ($30 in person / $15 streaming online) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 54 minutes.