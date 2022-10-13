Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PAÑUELOS By David Allard To Premiere At New York Theater Festival's Winterfest

A mother learns to accept her queer son during Argentina's Repressive Dictatorship of the 1970's and 80's.

Oct. 13, 2022  

PAÑUELOS, a 90 minute play written by David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso, will debut at New York's Theater Festival at the Teatro Latea this December.

Bringing a queer narrative to the history of Argentina's Dirty War, this powerful drama explores lgbtqia history, grief, and love during the repressive Dictatorship of President Videla during the 1970's and 80's in which 30,000 Argentinean people were tortured and killed by their own government.

PAÑUELOS will open at the Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) on Thursday December 8 at 9:00pm.

There will also be a showing on Saturday December 10 at 12:00pm and Sunday December 11 at 8:30pm. General seating tickets start at $25 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203148®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fpanuelos%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


