PARIS! THE SHOW Kicks Off US Tour At The Town Hall, October 17th

Gil Marsalla & Directo Productions are thrilled to announce their newest musical, PARIS! THE SHOW, which will tour 7 US cities, for One-Night-Only performances, this October. Following the worldwide success of Piaf! Le Spectacle, which sold out Carnegie Hall in 2017 and just completed a tour of China, Paris! The Show also features the sensational Anne Carrere, who "...can miraculously capture Piaf's soul and timbre..." wrote Kevin O'Donnell in the New York Times (1/5/17).

This spectacular evening, a vibrant tribute to the greatest French songs of the post-war years, brings the romance, charm and essence of Paris to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and more. A thrilling cast and exceptional scenic/projection design transport us from Montmartre to the stages of the great Parisian cabarets of post-war France, featuring 30 of the greatest songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Maurice Chevalier, Josephine Baker, Lucienne Boyer, Charles Trenet, Yves Montand, and more.

Tickets (from $52) available at The Town Hall http://thetownhall.org/event/paris-the-show or on Ticketmaster https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0300563D5E6D0A9C. Tickets are going fast. Get yours now!

Françoise (Stéphanie Impoco), dreaming of becoming a famous Paris artiste, arrives in Montmartre, during the golden age of French cabaret. On her journey, she crosses paths with Edith Piaf (Anne Carrere), becoming her friend, confidante, and soul mate. Later, she falls for the young Charles Aznavour (Jules Grison), a singer living in Pigalle and a romance later blossoms between them, in a city where love conquers all!

Ticket Links in other US cities:

New Bedford, MA : https://zeiterion.org/paris-show/?fbclid=IwAR1m59OoqiM4JZ2X3aD8JbFvGYgg4AtksjWMB7L8uiX_0eVLRubyjAtzwlw

Washington, DC https://www.gwutickets.com/Online/mapSelect.asp?doWork%3A%3AWSmap%3A%3AloadMap=Load&createBO%3A%3AWSmap=1&BOparam%3A%3AWSmap%3A%3AloadMap%3A%3Aperformance_ids=DEBE5868-5533-4FF2-9465-757082D38BCB&fbclid=IwAR1CxlnKc8ix-2YecxTm2Z9jLNKvtqfCseTbSjF0kj9W72DWyYXE3ssLr58

Princeton, NJ https://www.mccarter.org/season/2019-2020/pdps/paris-the-show/?fbclid=IwAR305FhjqYRapcyRFlf13JpIr5MzOUwQbTDd14cPUQ1mCBZ2slqk4EBlwkA

Salisbury, Maryland: TBA

Chicago, IL: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10395772?fbclid=IwAR0HkDY5pNHIAkX 65FN79d8EIxAdupwjHSegmErSeKzcnsoFgKDaW2xQIek











