Out Of The Box Theatre Company Presents A Live Production Of THE EXONERATED

Out of the Box Theatre Company will open its 2021-22 season with an Actors' Equity Association-approved showcase production of the timely and relevant contemporary classic The Exonerated by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, October 7-10. The live, in-person performances will take place at the Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd Streets), New York, N.Y. Tickets are $20 and $17 (seniors and students) and can be purchased at http://ShowTix4U.com/OutOfTheBoxTheatre.

The Exonerated will be performed five times only:

Thursday, October 7 at 8pm EDT

Friday, October 8 at 8pm EDT

Saturday, October 9 at 3 pm EDT

Saturday, October 9 at 8 pm EDT

Sunday, October 10 at 3 pm EDT

Culled from interviews, letters, transcripts, case files and the public record, The Exonerated tells the true stories of six wrongfully convicted survivors of death row in their own words. Moving between first-person monologues and scenes set in courtrooms and prisons, the six interwoven stories paint a picture of an American criminal justice system gone horribly wrong-and of six brave souls who persevered to survive it.

"The Exonerated has been on Out of the Box Theatre's production wish list for many years," said Halina Malinowski, president of the board of directors. "We were scheduled to open the production in October 2020 but then the pandemic happened. In many respects, events that have transpired since the pandemic began - including the Black Lives Matter movement - have made this play even more relevant than when it was first produced."

The cast includes Jrome Andre, Angela S. Arnold*, Susan Case*, Juli Cooper*, Kelly Gilmore, James Harter*, Garrett Lee Hendricks, Grant Machan*, Sean C. Turner and Steven Vega*.

The production is directed by Patricia R. Floyd. Lin Snider is the assistant director. Costumes are by Katherine Roberson, with sound design by Zachary Dornfeld and technical direction by Bob Johnson. Halina Malinowski is producer and Susan Case is associate producer.

The mission of Out of the Box Theatre Company, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, is to feature working professionals at their peak and in their prime: seasoned actors, directors and designers primarily past 50 years of age, and to present new interpretations of period plays and contemporary classics: works written in the last century and earlier.

More information about the company, including previous productions, can be found at OutOfTheBoxTheatre.com.

The Exonerated is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.