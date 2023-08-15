Open Jar Studios & Gignition Announces Call For Submissions From Writing Teams For BROADWAY SHARK TANK

Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database have announced the 2nd round of Broadway Shark Tank, a unique opportunity for Broadway musical writing teams to put their original show to a panel of industry experts.

This evening aims to provide an opportunity for exciting new works to be discovered and eventually make an important impact in a future Broadway season. The "Broadway Shark Tank" presentation will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Monday October 2nd at 7pm where selected teams will pitch their shows to the panel and the attending public.

Open Jar is now calling for submissions to participate as one of the new shows presented at the October 2nd Broadway Shark Tank. The event is open to all writing teams who have completed a first draft of their original musical/play (whether it be in "concept" phase, or have had a full production). Teams should submit their materials HERE (or at https://forms.gle/nuqQrXCiZ8i4FWtq7). The submission deadline is Sunday September 10th at midnight and the selected teams will be notified by Monday September 18th.

If selected, each show's team will be allowed 8 minutes to speak about the project and present 1-2 songs (or excerpts). Each team is responsible for covering any costs associated with presenting their work (stipend to their actors, pianist, etc),

The panel will consist of prominent figures in the Broadway industry. The team will provide constructive feedback on each pitch and advice as the show progresses towards their next steps. Panel members to be announced soon.

"The inaugural Broadway Shark Tank in April was such a hit, that we had to bring it back!" said Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "I firmly believe that Broadway musicals have the ability to uplift and transform lives, and Open Jar is proud to provide this special opportunity to support new writing teams for both plays and musicals. We are also proud that many of the shows from our first Broadway Shark Tank have moved on to the next significant stages of their development"

Audience tickets to observe the Broadway Shark Tank are free and will be made available on Tuesday September 19th at www.openjarstudios.com/workshop.

This FREE event is sponsored by GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database. At the end of the event, GIGNITION will give away one ICON Annual Membership for Open Jar Studios (value of $899)

The membership program gives frequent daily clients the power to lock in the best deals and save money for their creative endeavors. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.

GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database is a gig-matching platform designed to bring teams together for creative projects by designing an all-inclusive database where creators can find anything they need to create art: actors, dancers, photographers, producers, designers, directors, stage managers - absolutely anything you need. All in one place at all at no cost. https://gignition.com/

OPEN JAR STUDIOS - Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/