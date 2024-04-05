One-Woman Show A MIDWESTERNER'S GUIDE TO NOT KILLING YOUR FAMILY Opens This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"A Midwesterner's Guide to Not Killing Your Family," a new darkly comedic one-woman show written and performed by Bree Rosen, directed by Gideon McCarty, will premiere for one night only, Friday, April 26, at 7:00pm at Theatre Row, Theatre One, 410 West 42nd Street, as part of the United Solo Festival.

Inspired by Rosen’s own story, "A Midwesterner's Guide to Not Killing Your Family" is the outrageous tale of one woman’s determination to define and confront her anxiety disorder before it defines her.

“A Midwesterner's Guide to Not Killing Your Family" is a refreshingly honest look at the often-unacknowledged realities of postpartum anxiety when a new mom finds herself flashing back to her anxious youth when she was haunted by violent, hysterical and sexual fantasies, coupled with a family history of mental illness. Forced to question her own sanity and reality, she tries everything to rid herself of these intrusive thoughts to no avail, that is until she stumbles upon a cheesy, self-help cassette program.

Bree Rosen (Playwright/Actress) is a versatile actress and emerging playwright who trained at the acclaimed William Esper Studio. Most recently she has worked opposite Viola Davis in “The First Lady,” and under the direction of Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Peter Hedges, in NBC’s “Ordinary Joe”.

Gideon McCarty: Gideon McCarty (Director) has a keen eye for bringing emotionally resonant stories to life on the stage. Notable credits include assistant directing for Shakespeare in the Park's “Twelfth Night” and co-directing “The Lanford Wilson Project” at Theatre Row.

The United Solo Festival is the world's largest festival of solo performance.