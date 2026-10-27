Nushin Arbabzadah's THE UNRAVELING to Have World Premiere at ART NY

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REMOTE THEATER PROJECT will present the world premiere of their commission of Nushin Arbabzadah's THE UNRAVELING, directed by Roya Sadat. THE UNRAVELING will play a limited engagement at ART NY's Gural Theatre. Performances begin Thursday, January 7 and continue through Sunday, January 24, 2027. Opening Night is Monday, January 11 (7 p.m.).

Remote Theatre Project will also host a one-night-only benefit on November 5th, 2026, at 7 p.m. at The Private Curtain at KGB Bar. The evening will feature a screening of “Sima's Song” by Roya Sadat, followed by a Q&A and reception.



Set in a small town in southern Afghanistan in the last two weeks before the US troops' withdrawal, The Unraveling is a story of friendship, love, and betrayal against the backdrop of war. At the heart of the story is Roya, a young Afghan woman whose hope of escaping to America with her secret lover, an interpreter for the US army, unravels her whole life.



The play draws on firsthand accounts of young women whose lives were abruptly upended in August 2021, when the US withdrew from the country. The play's director, Roya Sadat, a world-renowned Afghan filmmaker, was directing an opera in Seattle when Kabul fell to the Taliban. She and her family have received asylum in the US since. Nushin Arbabzadah left Afghanistan at 12. A prominent journalist and scholar, she writes plays that present brave characters in upside-down worlds.

The production stars Noor Hamdi (u/s The Skin of Our Teeth) as Karim, Shahzeb Hussain (Nat Tour: The Kite Runner) as Abdul, Haythem Noor* (Nat Tour: The Kite Runner) as Ebrahim, Leda Rasooli* (Capital Stage: English) as Roya, Hamid Whab as Yama, ​ and the actor playing Jack will be announced subsequently.



Alexandra Aron is the Producer, in association with XYZ Theatricals. The production features scenic design by Izmir Ichbal, costume design by Dina el Aziz, and lighting design by Tyler Micolau. Sinan Zifran is the sound designer and Hera Jung is the production stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 08 Hrs 01 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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