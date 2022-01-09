New Ohio's PETUNIA'S PLAYHOUSE LIVE! is Streaming On-Demand This Month

Following a last-minute cancellation of live performances due to COVID-19, New Ohio Theatre for Young Minds is delighted to announce that Party Claw Productions' Petunia's Playhouse Live!: Petunia's Big Day - a family-oriented musical puppetry show based on the award-winning web series Petunia's Playhouse, conceived during the COVID lockdown as a tool to help children cope with the mental health challenges of our new reality - is to premiere in 2022 as an on-demand offering.

With a brand new book and story by Laura Kay Clark, directed by Christina Rose Ashby, the show follows the titular character on her first day of school and weaves puppetry, original songs by Billy Recce, and activities designed to introduce young audiences to the crucial practice of self-care in times of stress and uncertainty. The show, suitable for young theatergoers aged 6-12, will be available to stream on-demand from January 17 through February 6, 2022.

Tickets ($25 per household) can be purchased at https://watch.eventive.org/newohiotheatre/play/61d8bc1cc9d1230044fa7ff2.