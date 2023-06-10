New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present BLURRING BOUNDARIES Short Play Festival This Month

Blurring Boundaries 2023 begins on Wednesday, June 14 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 18.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present BLURRING BOUNDARIES Short Play Festival This Month

New Ambassadors Theatre Company will plunge into unexplored depths with seven boundary-pushing short plays amplifying LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and marginalized voices.

Artistic Director David Adam Gill, Associate Artistic Director Jennifer Downes, and Managing Director Maile Binion will bring this diverse group of pieces to the stage as the second New Ambassadors Theatre offering of the 2023 season.

Blurring Boundaries 2023 is composed of seven short plays: "Fragile" by Dana Leslie Goldstein, "Settings" by John Peña Griswold, "The End of Society" by Ben Scranton, "Prewriteen" by Erin Moughon, "Wednesday in the Park with Blake" by Nancy Hamada, "In the Garden of the Hesperides" by David Adam Gill, and "Podunk" by David Taylor Little.

New Ambassadors Theatre Company is a not-for-profit collective of artists engaged in robustly investigating and supporting new works. The company relies on the cumulative power of its multi-disciplinary and diverse artists to enable inspiring, boundary-pushing, and radically inclusive theater. "New Ambassadors Theatre Company is quickly becoming a theatrical force to be reckoned with. This is a group that has a little engine-that-could attitude and a company of talent that is beginning to develop a reputation for consistently delivering fine work." says Edward Medina, of TheatreReviewNYC.

Blurring Boundaries 2023 begins on Wednesday, June 14 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 18. Blurring Boundaries 2023 features 7 short plays, with a performance schedule of Wednesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 pm & 7 pm; Sunday at 2 pm. Performances are at The Hudson Guild Theater (441 W 26th St, between 9th and 10th Ave). Tickets for Blurring Boundaries 2023 are $35, plus web-hosting fees. Tickets can be purchased online via NewAmbassadorsTheatre.com. Running time for the show is 90 minutes with one 10 minute intermission.

The festival will feature Todd Butera*, Jeff Checkley, LaVeda Davis, William Franke*, Helene Galek*, Josh Hemphill*, E.B. Hinnant, Mandy Murphy, Chase Naylor, Sandra Parris*, John Peña Griswold, Maya Rosewood, Claire Shiell, and Saadiq Vaughan.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Blurring Boundaries is made possible through NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program).




