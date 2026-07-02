THE FALL FROM GRACE to Make World Premiere at American Theatre of Actors

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Anne L. Thompson-Scretching, in collaboration with the historic American Theatre of Actors (ATA), has announced the world premiere of her most ambitious production to date, The Fall From Grace. Running from August 19th through September 6th at the ATA Complex on West 54th Street, this new theatrical masterpiece offers an examination of cosmic forces, personal choices, and moral consequences.

Inspired by John Milton's monumental 17th-century biblical poem Paradise Lost, The Fall From Grace masterfully translates ancient theological text into a visceral, Contemporary Stage experience. The production dives fearlessly into the eternal friction between light and darkness, absolute obedience and autonomous free will, and the spiritual architecture of Heaven and Hell. Through sharp, compelling storytelling and unforgettable characterizations, Thompson-Scretching invites modern audiences to hold up a mirror to their own lives, examining the choices we make and the inevitable consequences that ripple forward.

"With more than 30 plays to her name, Anne L. Thompson-Scretching has spent a lifetime using live theatre as a catalyst to spark vital conversations, encourage deep internal reflection, and bridge communities together" says ATA's executive director, Jessica Jennings.

This landmark production represents a major milestone in Thompson-Scretching's legendary storytelling career. Known for creating bold, uncompromising, and deeply thought-provoking work, the playwright continues her lifelong commitment to challenging and inspiring audiences. The Fall From Grace scales new creative heights, matching the cosmic grandeur of Milton's source material with the raw intimacy and immediate vulnerability that only independent New York theater can provide.

The staging at the American Theatre of Actors—a legendary fixture of Manhattan's independent theater ecosystem—provides the perfect backdrop for this premiere. Together, the veteran playwright and the venerated institution invite New York theatergoers to witness a timeless struggle beautifully reimagined for the Modern Stage.

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