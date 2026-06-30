AN AWKWARD TIMING to Make Streaming Debut at Rogue Theater Festival

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An Awkward Timing, a new audio play written by award-winning playwright Yide Cai, will make its streaming debut on July 6, as part of the eighth annual Rogue Theater Festival.

Directed by Genevieve Juras, the production features Hannah Wu as NanNan and Kevin Cheng as YoYo, with sound design by Joey Cosio-Mercado. Performances will be available for streaming on CUR8 from July 6-12. Tickets are $12 and are currently on sale at https://cur8.com/17616/project/139959

Set in 1976 China, in the aftermath of the Tangshan earthquake and Mao Zedong's death, An Awkward Timing follows YoYo, a rebellious 17-year-old factory apprentice with a love for poetry, and NanNan, a pragmatic 15-year-old girl torn between survival and self-discovery. As they navigate life in a refugee camp, they endure two earthquakes — one physical, as their world lies in ruins, and one ideological, as the death of Mao shakes the foundations of their beliefs.

Besides the week-long digital streaming on CUR8, a live listening party for An Awkward Timing will also be hosted on July 6 at the Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab in The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. More info about the event can be found at https://form.jotform.com/261747743149062.

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