LIGHTS OUT AT THE WOMEN'S HOTEL to Make World Premiere at Chain Theatre Festival

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LIGHTS OUT AT THE WOMEN'S HOTEL, a new one-act play written and directed by Rebecca Wild, will have its world premiere as part of Chain Theatre's 2026 Summer One-Act Festival, Program #25. Performances will take place at Chain Theatre, 3rd Floor Mainstage, on Friday, July 10, at 8:30 PM, Sunday, July 12 at 8:00 PM, and Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 PM.

The 35-minute play features seven actresses of different ages and backgrounds, all of whom have in common their passion for the New York Theatre world-and their commitment to affordable housing that allows artists to remain in the city.

The play's synopsis: Where do you go when you can't live anywhere else but New York, but can't afford to live anywhere else in New York? For one hundred years, it's been the Women's Hotel, a home for determined-and often eclectic-working-class women. As New York's unique brand of reurbanization threatens this fixture of the city, six women of different generations come together to share stories-and keep the truth about the changing neighborhood from a hopeful new resident.

The cast includes Rory Kelsch as Angie, Thu-Huong Ho as Mary, Mikayla Kirr as Grace, Penelope Deen as Pearl, Madison Willett as Nova, Vikki Martin as Quinnie, and Justis James as Jen.

Performance Information

The production will be presented as part of the 2026 Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival – Program #25 at the Chain Theatre's 3rd Floor Mainstage, 312 W. 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Performances are scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, at 8:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 15, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.chaintheatre.org/2026-summer-oneact-festival/block-25. Audiences are encouraged to use the ticket code HOTEL26 when purchasing tickets, as this helps the production receive credit and its share of the box office.

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