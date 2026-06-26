HAMLET Adaptation Will Come to The Gene Frankel Theatre

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The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company will present Hamlet, a new adaptation directed by Thomas R. Gordon, running July 2-25 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. Opening night is slated for July 5.

While Shakespeare's Hamlet remains one of the most celebrated works in world drama, its origins can be traced to the 13th-century legend of Amleth, a Scandinavian folk hero whose story emerged from Viking culture and was defined by ruthless vengeance, cunning deception, and feigned madness.

Drawing inspiration from this legendary source material, Gordon's adaptation embraces the mythic roots of the tale, transporting audiences to Scandinavia in 1200 AD. This new adaptation of Hamlet offers audiences a compelling examination of the myths and legends that gave rise to one of theatre's most iconic characters.

Visited by his father's ghost, Prince Hamlet of Denmark learns his brutal murder was at the hands of his uncle Claudius - and spirals into a quest for vengeance that exposes the rot at the heart of the family's empire and threatens his own sanity. Come join the Onomatopoeia Theatre Company for an exploration of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, while also inspecting the text relationship to the story of Prince Amleth, the Scandinavian legend which Shakespeare based his classic play upon. ​

The cast features Derek Chariton as Hamlet (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/off-Broadway), Holly Kay Benedict (Betty's Summer Vacation/GFT), Dillon Collins (Much Ado About Nothing/GFT), Emily Cummings (Dirty Books/Bated Breath Theatre), Sarah Hawthorne (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/Amazon), Daniel Kornegay (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/off-Broadway), Jeff Kushner (Arena Players Repertory Theatre), Chandler Robyn (Loves Labour's Lost/GFT), Samuel Shurtleff (The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance/off-Broadway, and Jennifer Yadav (The Jackie Mason Musical/off~Broadway).

The creative/production team includes Chris Cummerbach (set), Kimani Gordon (lighting), Carla Thomas (costumes), and Daniella Paiewonsky (stage management).

Hamlet runs July 2 - 25 with performances on Thursday - Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Additionally there will be a performance on Wednesday, July 22 at 7pm. Running time: 2:30.

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